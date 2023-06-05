Henderson police said use of force was justified following inmate's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Henderson Police Department said officers' use of force was justified after the Clark County Coroner's Office ruled an inmate's death was a homicide due to how he was treated when he was arrested.

This is related to an incident that happened on March 21 near Greenway Road and Horizon Drive. According to 911 calls, a caller told dispatchers a man, later identified as 53-year-old Ronald Winborne, walked into the roadway, tried to stop them, and started swinging a knife at their vehicle.

When officers arrived, investigators said police asked Winborne to put down the knife and he started running away from officers. Police body cam video shows officers asked him to stop and put down the butter knife multiple times and Winborne can be heard yelling no.

Investigators said Winborne was tased, fell to the ground, and was arrested before being transported to the Henderson Detention Center where he was facing multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon.

On Monday, department officials said he was medically evaluated at least three different times, including a trip to St. Rose Dominican Hospital, before being discharged back into police custody. While at the detention center, Winborne's condition deteriorated and police he was taken back to the hospital.

Following Winborne's death, police said they opened an investigation into the incident. According to department officials, officers stated the use of force was justified and officers acted in accordance with case law, policy and training. The investigation also confirmed Winborne was medically evaluated and treated multiple times, according to the department.