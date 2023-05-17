Inmate's death ruled a homicide due to 'use of force during his initial arrest'

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Clark County Coroner's Office said an inmate's death has been ruled a homicide due to "the use of force during his initial arrest."

According to the Henderson Police Department, the chain of events began on March 21. Police said they had received reports of a man swinging a knife at moving vehicles near Greenway Road and Horizon Drive.

When officers arrived, they found 53-year-old Ronald Winborne who had a knife in his hand. Henderson police said Winborne then pointed a knife at an officer who then tased Winborne before arresting him. Winborne was taken to the Henderson Detention Center to be booked on multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a police officer.

According to police, medical staff at the detention center requested that Winborne be taken to St. Rose DeLima Hospital to be evaluated. After being looked at, police said he was taken back to the detention center.

On March 27, while Winborne was in custody, police said his medical condition "began to decline" and he was taken to Sunrise Hospital. He died later that day.

Henderson police said due to the circumstances surrounding his death, they opened an investigation and on May 10, the Clark County Coroner's Office ruled Winborne's death was a homicide.

The department said this is being investigated as the third homicide for the City of Henderson in 2023 and as of Tuesday night, no further details have been released.