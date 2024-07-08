Henderson police investigating 'pepper spray' release during July 4th celebrations at Heritage Park

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating a report of a pepper spray release in the air during Fourth of July celebrations at Heritage Park.

Right as the fireworks were kicking off around 9 p.m., the city said an unknown attendee reported to an officer that "pepper spray" was released into the air.

After an initial investigation, the city said there were no reports of anyone being directly sprayed by pepper spray. Police were also unable to identify a subject who released the possible spray.

The city said individuals were coughing in the affected area, but citizens did not report any other issues to officials.