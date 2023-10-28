Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Henderson police investigating officer-involved shooting

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Henderson police generic
Posted at 11:16 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-28 02:16:45-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting.

According to the police department, this happened in the 2000 block of North Green Valley Parkway.

As of 11:15 p.m., no further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH