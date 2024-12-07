Watch Now
Deadly shooting leaves man dead at Henderson shopping center

This is the second time this year a man has been shot dead at the shopping center
HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Friday night, Henderson Police responded to a deadly shooting that left a man dead at a shopping center in the 500 block of Marks Street.

Officers discovered a man dead in the parking lot of the shopping center.

Currently, there are no suspects and Henderson police state there is no danger to the public.

This is the second time a man has been shot dead in the same shopping center.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the public is asked to avoid the area.

