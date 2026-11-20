HENDERSON (KTNV) — The holidays can mean more time spent with family and loved ones, but Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader says that increased interaction can also bring added tension behind closed doors.

In a recent sit-down interview, Rader talked with me about the domestic violence incidents he has seen throughout his career and why the approaching holiday season is particularly concerning.

“Domestic violence incidents, as the holidays start coming, you tend to spend more time with family members, a lot more interactions,” Rader said. “Tempers usually get a little bit shorter, so it's just alarming for me to see this trend.”

WATCH | Henderson police chief warns of domestic violence concerns as holidays approach

Henderson police chief warns of domestic violence concerns as holidays approach

One of the challenges for law enforcement, Rader said, is that domestic violence often happens inside a home, away from public view.

“I can't put a number of officers out on the street to stop these things because they're happening inside closed doors,” Rader said.

That is why the chief is urging people not to wait to ask for help.

If you are in an abusive relationship, or are concerned about a family member, friend or neighbor, Rader says resources are available in Southern Nevada to help victims make plans to leave abusive situations safely.

One local resource is SafeNest, which provides services for people affected by domestic violence in Southern Nevada.

Help is also available through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or texting BEGIN to 88788.

If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.