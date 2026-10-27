Henderson police chief speaks on e-devices after 14-year-old girl dies in crash

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 14-year-old girl died following a collision involving an e-scooter and a vehicle in Henderson, turning renewed attention to the dangers e-devices can pose to young riders.

The driver involved in the collision, 64-year-old Michael Stanton, is now charged with vehicular manslaughter after police said he drove around other cars that stopped for the girl in a marked crosswalk.

Police said the teenager was riding a legal e-scooter when the crash occurred. HPD did not say whether she was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

The girl's death comes as Henderson police are already stepping up enforcement surrounding e-bikes, e-scooters and other electric devices, particularly when they are being used by young riders.

I sat down exclusively with Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader on Friday and asked him about the growing safety concerns surrounding these devices and what parents need to know.

Rader told me he believes parents have an important role in educating their children and making sure they have appropriate safety equipment. But he stressed that protective equipment does not eliminate the danger.

"I don't think there's any other threat for our young people, our teenage population, than these e-devices," Rader said.

Rader said Henderson's new ordinance requires riders under the age of 18 to wear helmets and prohibits them from riding e-devices that travel faster than 15 mph.

The chief told me their department has made more than 300 stops involving illegal e-bikes.

Police can cite riders, cite parents and impound illegal devices, according to Rader.

The chief said enforcement is increasing, but police also need help from parents and the community.

With the holidays approaching, Rader had an especially direct message for parents who may be considering buying an e-bike or e-scooter for a teenager.

"We got the holidays coming up, Christmas time, they're probably going to want the latest, greatest thing," Rader said. "I'm telling you, be the parent that says no because you don't want to have to get a phone call from the police or go down on the scene or go to the hospital and have the worst thing happen."

Rader also urged drivers to be alert for young riders. E-bikes and e-scooters can approach intersections and crosswalks quickly, giving motorists less time to react.