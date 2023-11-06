Henderson police asking for public's help identifying shooting suspect

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man investigators believe was part of a shooting that happened earlier this year.

According to police, the shooting happened on June 15, 2023 in the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive.

Investigators said an off-duty Laughlin Deputy Constable fired one round at what is believed to be a silver Honda Civic. They add they believe four white men were in the vehicle, which may have a bullet hole on the vehicle's driver's side.

On Monday, Henderson investigators released new photos showing a man they believe is a suspect involved in the shooting. He is described as a white man in his late teens or early 20s.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call HPD's Investigation Services Division at 702-267-4897 and reference HPD DR#23-11498.

