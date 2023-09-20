Henderson police asking public for information on vehicle involved in shooting

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public's assistance with any information regarding a vehicle involved in a shooting mid-June.

The shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. on June 15 this year at the 2500 block of Anthem Village Drive near S. Eastern Avenue. Henderson investigators said an off-duty Laughlin Deputy Constable fired one round "at what is believed to be a silver Honda Civic."

Investigators believe four white males occupied the vehicle, and there may be a bullet hole on the vehicle's driver's side.

The police department is asking for eyewitness accounts or any further information.

"Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Investigation’s Services Division at 702-267-4897," police said. "Please reference HPD DR#23-11498."

Police said those with information may also contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 311, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward, according to police.