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Henderson police ask for public's help locating missing 68-year-old woman

Ingrid Forde missing
Henderson Police Department
Ingrid Forde missing
Posted

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 68-year-old woman who is considered endangered.

Police say Ingrid Forde was last seen on Saturday around 5 p.m. in the area of M Resort Spa Casino.

Forde is described as Black, 5 feet tall and 150 pounds, with gray hair and black eyes. According to police, she was last seen wearing a grayish striped polo shirt and light colored pants.

Police say Forde has cognitive impairments and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henderson Police Department by calling 311.

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