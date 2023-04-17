Watch Now
Henderson names new police chief

New Henderson police chief
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-17 18:27:40-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department has a new person in charge.

City manager Richard Derrick has appointed deputy chief Hollie Chadwick to lead the department.

She has been with the Henderson Police Department for 21 years and held several positions including sergeant of the patrol and problem-solving unit, lieutenant overseeing SWAT, K9 and Armor, and captain.

"This is an exciting moment for our city and police department," Derrick said. "It gives me great pride that we have promoted from within our police department and selected a chief who will continue to enhance public safety through strong leadership and institutional knowledge of our city."

Chadwick's promotion becomes effective on May 1.

An Oath of Office ceremony is scheduled to take place during a special city council meeting on May 2.

