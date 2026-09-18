HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man from Henderson faces charges amid the ongoing search for two women missing since a jet ski crash in southern Utah.

Find out the latest in the ongoing search:

Henderson man charged after 2 women go missing in Utah jet ski crash

Police confirmed the arrest of Antonio Omari Lewis, who they say was operating a jet ski at Sand Hollow Reservoir on Tuesday with two women on board when he hit a cross-wave, causing both women to end up in the water.

Lewis has been charged with their deaths and is accused of riding the jet ski while under the influence of alcohol.

Officials noted that neither woman was wearing a life jacket and did not resurface after being thrown into the water.

The two women, one reportedly pregnant with twins, were last seen in the southern part of the reservoir located near Hurricane, Utah. As of Wednesday, the Utah Department of Natural Resources said the women's bodies have yet to be located, adding that the abundance of grass at the bottom of the reservoir makes the search more difficult.

Through blood and field sobriety tests, park rangers determined Lewis "was impaired to the extent that he could not safely operate a motorized watercraft," documents state.

According to witnesses, Lewis was heard saying "the females were deceased and that he wished to die as well."

Witnesses told police that Lewis didn't want to wear a life jacket "because he felt that he would look like a fool because he worked as a lifeguard." Earlier in the day, Lewis allegedly attempted to use a different rented jet ski, but was denied after refusing to wear a life jacket.

Scripps News Group in Salt Lake City contributed to this report.