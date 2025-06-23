HENDERSON (KTNV) — A major construction project is now underway on the 215 beltway in Henderson, aiming to ease traffic congestion between St. Rose Parkway and Stephanie Street.

WATCH | What Henderson locals can expect when the project finishes

Henderson locals hopeful 215 widening project will ease traffic jams

The $145 million project will expand the beltway from three to five lanes in each direction, potentially bringing relief to an area known for bumper-to-bumper traffic during rush hour.

"It's needed right now," said Aditya Subramaniam, a Henderson resident who drives the 215 every day to get to work and school.

Subramaniam is no stranger to the backups that plague the corridor, especially during peak commute times.

"If I am traveling during the times someone is getting to work... it gets congested more to the point than I think is valid for that period of time, especially considering — I know we are a rapidly growing city — but I don't personally think the population of Henderson is growing that big to warrant that much traffic," Subramaniam said.

The extensive project includes not only additional lanes but also a new pedestrian bridge and a diverging diamond interchange at Green Valley Parkway.

WATCH | Guy Tannenbaum broke down this widening project when it was first announced last month.

Henderson breaks ground on valley's latest 215 Beltway widening project

During construction, all lanes will remain open during daytime hours, but overnight that number drops to two lanes.

"I think traffic jams are going to definitely be a challenge but hope they're going to be as minimal as possible," Subramaniam said.

The city of Henderson expects the entire project to be completed by 2028.

Residents can track the project's progress at Henderson215.com.



This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

