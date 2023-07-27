Henderson Fire Department hiring firefighters, firefighter-paramedics through September 7

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — A hiring period is now open within the Henderson Fire Department (HFD) for both firefighters and firefighter-paramedic positions.

The department has positions across the 12 existing, and one upcoming, fire stations in their Henderson jurisdiction.

"HFD strongly encourages camaraderie, professional development, career growth, and training opportunities and emphasizes mental health and wellness through readily available resources and support." said a representative for the City of Henderson.

Applications are being accepted until September 7.

More information can be found on Join Henderson Fire.