HENDERSON (KTNV) — The city of Henderson is expanding its education offerings, adding new preschool classrooms and opening its first tuition-free charter school as demand for early childhood education grows across the community.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham has the details:

Henderson expands education options with new preschool classrooms and charter school

According to the City of Henderson, preschool enrollment jumped by 21.84% this year compared to last year, prompting the city to expand its state-licensed preschool program.

"We are so happy that we are able to increase our number of classes from 9 to I think 14 now," Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said.

The city currently serves around 240 preschool students at its existing location. A new preschool site in the Cadence community is also in the works, aimed at opening next year.

"We serve around 200 students here, and I believe we'll serve another around 168 at the new location," Romero said.

Tara Phebus, the division head for education initiatives for the city, said there is a need for more seats.

"We don't have enough seats to serve every child of preschool age that exists in our community," Phebus said.

Phebus says access for local children is a priority.

"Making sure that we have those opportunities for kids in our community is really important," Phebus said.

Parents in the community said they are optimistic about the changes.

Beyond preschool, Henderson also opened its first tuition-free charter school overseen by the city, called Kesher Academy. The school was made possible by a state bill passed in 2023.

It's a process Anjali Patel has been following over the past two years, and she got a sneak peek inside the school over the summer:

A sneak peek inside Henderson's first city-authorized charter school opening in August

"It just gives the city more control on which schools come in, what their curriculum looks like, and we can hold them accountable ourselves," Romero said.

Kesher Academy currently serves kindergarten through second grade and will add one grade level each year until it reaches eighth grade.

Dr. Megan Knighton is a first grade teacher at the school. She says this is a great opportunity for families in the city, and she's happy to help usher in the new school.

"It's so exciting, and it's a wonderful opportunity to open a school that's brand new," Knighton said

Romero said the city may expand the charter school model further.

"We're very, very excited about them, and we look forward this week on potentially adding more," Romero said.

A special meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19 at 3 p.m. when the city will discuss other charter school applications.

According to the city, there were a total of four applications prior to the city moving forward with the Kesher Academy plan, which is now open.