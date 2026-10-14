Henderson DMV location to permanently close Wednesday

HENDERSON, Nevada — Wednesday marks the final day of operations at the Henderson DMV location.

The closure comes just days after the DMV's Donovan Street location also shut its doors last Friday. According to the Department of Motor Vehicles, both closures are driven by aging and outdated infrastructure.

WATCH | Henderson and Donovan Street DMV locations close to make way for largest facility in Nevada

Henderson DMV to close permanently Wednesday

The two locations will be replaced by a single, 72,000-square-foot facility in Silverado Ranch. The new building, now the largest DMV location in Nevada, will house both the DMV's main office and commercial driver's license operations.

DMV officials say the new facility is designed to better serve Southern Nevada's growing population. But for locals who rely on the Henderson location, the closure is already creating real disruptions.

RELATED | Locals react to upcoming closure of Henderson and North Las Vegas DMV locations

Cathy Stuart was at the Henderson DMV on Tuesday getting a driver's permit for her son. She said she made a point of going before Wednesday's closure and is glad she did.

"It would have changed the whole day with his work, my work; I would have taken time off," Stuart said. "We would have had to drive farther with the gas prices. Everything, it just all, you know, compiles, snowballs. It's sad because we live here, we work here, and why should we have to drive so far away just to get our business done?"

The Silverado Ranch location isn't set to open until Oct. 26, and appointments there are not yet available.

With two locations now closed and the new Silverado Ranch facility still nearly two weeks away from opening, the DMV recommends making appointments at the following locations for locals who need in-person services:



7170 N Decatur Blvd



8250 W Flamingo Rd



2621 E Sahara Ave



The DMV also says that many services can be handled online. You can find additional resources and what you can do online on their website here.

