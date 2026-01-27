Henderson breaks ground on new early childhood education center

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson will break ground today on a new early childhood education center near Grand Cadence and Galleria Drive.

The 17,000-square-foot facility will serve about 160 children ages 2 to 5. According to the city, only 40% of 3- and 4-year-olds in Henderson are enrolled in a preschool program.

I've been following the need for more preschool seats in the valley. When these plans were first announced in 2024, I spoke with the city's head of education initiatives about the shortage.

"We don't have enough seats to serve every child of preschool age that exists in our community. If they all wanted to go tomorrow, we don't have enough programs for them," Tara Phebus, the division head for education initiatives, said.

In addition to helping address the shortage, officials say the center will also provide college students in early childhood education degree programs with opportunities for hands-on teaching experience.

The $17.6 million project is scheduled for completion in 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

