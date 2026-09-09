Henderson announces resignation of two assistant city managers

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The city of Henderson confirmed to Channel 13 on Wednesday that two assistant city managers, Angela Summers and Alyssa Rodriguez, have resigned.

The city says Summers' last day of employment will be Dec. 3, and Rodriguez's last day of employment will be Sept. 23.

The assistant city manager provides operational leadership, direction, coordination and management of initiatives led by city departments, according to a statement from the city.

"The City will evaluate our organizational needs and determine the appropriate leadership structure moving forward," the city said in a statement. "In the interim, responsibilities will continue to be managed through the City Manager’s Office to ensure continuity of operations and service to the community."