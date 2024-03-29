Henderson Animal Shelter waives adoption fees through April 6

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chocolate French Bulldog siblings, Phil and Lil, were abandoned on a road in Henderson last week. On Thursday, the Henderson Animal Shelter found them a “furever” home waiving all of their adoption fees. They are two of dozens of dogs in need of a loving family.

“We have tons of animals with all different kinds of personalities,” said Danielle Harney, Animal Control Administrator with the City of Henderson. We have some that will chill on the sofa and watch Netflix with you, or some that are more active that you can take on hikes.

Through Saturday, April 6, Best Friends Animal Society is sponsoring all dog and cat adoptions. The animal protection agency out of Utah agreed to pay for all fees involved with spaying, neutering, microchipping, and vaccinating the pets. Best Friends wanted to recognize and reward the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control for the way the facility handled the canine influenza outbreak in several Valley animal shelters in February. The shelter isolated each dog, they postponed intake from owners trying to surrender their pets, and treated the dogs infected.

“All the dogs that we have for adoption have either completely recovered from the dog flu or were never exposed at all,” Harney said. “We still have dogs that are under quarantine for dog flu that will be coming back next week and then one more week after that, so it’s really important that people come down and adopt so that we have the kennel space for these dogs that have spent the last two months basically in isolation recovering from the dog flu.”

The Henderson Animal Shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with adoptions closing at 4:30 p.m. While there is no appointment necessary to meet the pets, they encourage prospective adopters to check out their websiteto see which animals are up for adoption. However, they warn that pets are on a first-come, first-serve basis. The website is updated every half hour.