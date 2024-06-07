Help of Southern Nevada braves heat daily to help keep people experiencing homelessness safe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas valley saw temperatures of 111 degrees on Thursday, breaking the previous daily record of 110 degrees set in 2010.

As the scorching heat rages through the valley, many of us are finding ways to escape the sun and keep cool. Many people in our community are not as fortunate, but one local organization is making sure our vulnerable population stays safe during this heatwave.

"We are going to provide water and services to individuals that may need them as we don't want anyone to overheat, get sunstroke, or worse," said Louis Lacey, director of homeless response teams for Help of Southern Nevada.

Channel 13 went on a ride-along with Lacey and his team at Help of Southern Nevada and got a glimpse of the hard work they do every day to help people experiencing homelessness.

Lacey and his crew went to a makeshift camp on Sahara Avenue and Sandhill Road. Channel 13 arrived at the encampment around 10 a.m., and the temperature was already hitting 100 degrees.

​"It's extremely crucial that we are out here offering assistance to our neighbors that are unhoused. This heat kills people," Lacey said.

Lacey and his team immediately jumped into action and visited each tent one by one offering cold water, resources, and rides to cooling centers or shelters. ​​

He says during the summer months they always see an uptick in people experiencing heat-related illnesses.

"We have had individuals that have fallen, and we have to immediately call for medical. We have had individuals that we have come upon that have, unfortunately, lost their lives to this heat," Lacey said.

​While Channel 13 was at the encampment, we met a woman experiencing homelessness. Karala Urueta said she has been homeless for roughly eight months and was recently hospitalized for dehydration.

​

​​"I was like, 'I don't want to die like this.' I told my son to go call the ambulance," said Urueta. "The sun be killing people." ​

​​​

Urueta is grateful for the ice-cold water Lacey's team hands out.

​

​"For me, it's a big help. It makes a difference," Urueta said.

​

Lacey said Help of Southern Nevada goes through an entire water pallet stacked with 20 cases each day they are out in the community. They are always accepting donations so they can continue helping people.

"​Water is life; water is dignity, and it's a bridge to building relationships with folks that need help," Lacey said.

​

​If you would like to donate water, you can drop it off at their location on 1640 E. Flamingo Rd. or visit their website here.