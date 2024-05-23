'HELP2o' water drive: How to help homeless through water donations this summer

Quick facts:

There are multiple options to donate water for our at-risk community members this summer through Help of Southern Nevada's "HELP2o" water drive.

From May 28 to Sept. 2, you can drop off bottled water at the Framing Hope warehouse (1600 E. Flamingo Road), which is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From May 28 to July 3, you can donate when you purchase concessions at any Las Vegas Aviators game.

Last year, Aviators fans donated enough to provide 35,000 water bottles.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local organization is stepping up to ensure those in need stay hydrated this summer. Help of Southern Nevada is holding its 13th annual "HELP2o" water drive to benefit the local at-risk homeless community.

The water drive runs from May 28 through Sept. 2. Donors can drop off bottled water at Help’s Framing Hope warehouse at 1600 E. Flamingo Road. The warehouse is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All donations will be directly distributed to homeless individuals who endure extreme temperatures during the summer, Help of Southern Nevada says.

Help of Southern Nevada has partnered with the Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark to facilitate donations at each home game from May 28 to July 3. Fans can contribute by donating at concession stands. Last year, the Aviators secured enough funding to purchase 35,000 water bottles. They hope to surpass that amount this year.

“Every summer gets hotter. That’s what we hear and what we’re experiencing. But every summer is very critical. This water saves lives,” said chief community relations officer Abby Quinn.

For more information, visit Help of Southern Nevada’s website or contact their office.