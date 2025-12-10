Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Help is on the way in east Las Vegas as fire department breaks ground on new station

Station 62 in Maslow Park will house engine, truck and rescue unit for $10.9 million
Clark County Fire Department breaks ground on $10.9 million Station 62 in east Las Vegas to improve emergency response times.
KTNV
Clark County Fire Department breaks ground on $10.9 million Station 62 in east Las Vegas to improve emergency response times.
Clark County Fire Department breaks ground on $10.9 million Station 62 in east Las Vegas to improve emergency response times.
Maslow Park in Las Vegas, Nevada on Dec. 9, 2025
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department broke ground today on a new fire station that will significantly cut response times for residents in east Las Vegas.

Station 62 will be built on 1.1 acres in Maslow Park, filling what Fire Chief Billy Samuels described as a critical gap in coverage for the area.

"There was a hole here where our response times weren't as good as what we would have liked, so with that when we put a station here our response times are going to decrease obviously, which is better service that we're going to provide for the community," Samuels said.

The $10.9 million station will house one engine, one truck and one rescue unit, providing round-the-clock coverage for neighbors in the area.

RELATED | Did relocating Henderson Fire Station 81 improve response times, as the city had hoped?

Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom says residents will benefit from the enhanced emergency response capabilities the new station will provide.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team