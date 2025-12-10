Help is on the way in east Las Vegas as fire department breaks ground on new station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Fire Department broke ground today on a new fire station that will significantly cut response times for residents in east Las Vegas.

Station 62 will be built on 1.1 acres in Maslow Park, filling what Fire Chief Billy Samuels described as a critical gap in coverage for the area.

"There was a hole here where our response times weren't as good as what we would have liked, so with that when we put a station here our response times are going to decrease obviously, which is better service that we're going to provide for the community," Samuels said.

The $10.9 million station will house one engine, one truck and one rescue unit, providing round-the-clock coverage for neighbors in the area.

Clark County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom says residents will benefit from the enhanced emergency response capabilities the new station will provide.



