Help identify elderly man who was found dead in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Medical Examiner's office is asking for your help to identify an elderly man who was found dead near the North Las Vegas Veteran's Medical Center on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

He is a white man estimated to be between 70 to 80 years old and approximately 5 feet 8 inches. He has a medium build, a full head of white hair and bushy white eyebrows.

Officials said he was found by a pedestrian in a desert area across from the center near East Deer Springs Way and North Palmer Street. He was wearing a black back support brace around him, gray sweatpants, a gray t-shirt and black Velcro strap tennis shoes.

He had on a yellow metal wedding ring, black-rimmed glasses and a gray hat with a silver embroidered image of a ship on the front of it and the insignias "USS Mahan" "DLG-11" in gold.

Clark County Coroner's Office

A description of the man and some additional photographs of the clothing he was wearing have been shared with the National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System.

Anyone who may have information that could help identify the man is asked to email the Clark County Coroner’s Office at coroner@clarkcountynv.gov. The case number is: 2024-06471