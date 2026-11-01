Heavy rain floods Las Vegas valley streets and businesses on Halloween weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of streets flooded Friday afternoon after heavy rain swept across the valley, and another round of storms impacted the area over the weekend.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the Arts District, where multiple businesses had to close Friday because of the flooding. The county is urging people to stay safe as more storms are expected.

Heavy rain flooded communities across the valley for more than an hour Friday. Drivers slowed down, and some even turned around to keep from getting stuck.

WATCH: Heavy rain floods Las Vegas valley streets and businesses

Flooding hits Las Vegas Arts District as more storms approach this weekend

Alisha Kaur works at the 7-Eleven in the Arts District. She said the flooding kept customers away.

"Our traffic into the store has significantly died since the rain has flooded roads," Kaur said. "People are just driving straight by, they're not even stopping."

Down the street, Plur City, a boutique clothing store, also had to turn customers away. Owner Karina Caracho said the storm left her store in chaos.

"After the rain subsided, people just started coming back like nothing and our whole store was in disarray," Caracho said.

Caracho recorded video inside the shop that showed inches of water covering her entire floor.

"We had to grab whatever we had to block the door, which we had a couple sandbags," Caracho said. "I started grabbing some of my discounted rack item clothing and started throwing it on the door."

The flooding reached other parts of the county, too. The city of Henderson posted a picture of debris covering Lake Mead Parkway.

City of Henderson Flooding and debris from a powerful storm forced the closure of Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026.

Clark County sent out a message urging caution Halloween night.

"There are storms expected this weekend with the heaviest rain late Saturday and into Sunday. The public is reminded that Saturday is Halloween and children will be moving up and down streets in costume which may hinder visibility for both children and drivers. Please exercise extreme caution driving in the rain and in the evening hours," the county said.

That warning had some families rethinking Halloween. Keanu Bedonie said he may take his niece trunk-or-treating instead. He said it's a safer way to beat the weather.

"There's either police and security on patrol, so it's more. I would say it's probably safer to go there instead," Bedonie said.

Families told me they wanted to finish trick-or-treating before the rain arrived, and if it didn't work out, they were ready with umbrellas and jackets.

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