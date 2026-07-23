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Heart-shaped resort approved by Clark County Zoning Commission

Heart-shaped resort approved by Clark County Zoning Commission
Clark County
Heart-shaped resort approved by Clark County Zoning Commission
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During a zoning meeting on Wednesday held by the Board of County Commissioners, permits were approved for a heart-shaped resort.

The property will take up residence in the resort corridor, a representative for the resort's applicant shared during the meeting.

The representative shared that two "matchsticks," or pillars, were originally built in the area to support a Ferris wheel in the early 2000s. The new property plans to strengthen the pillars and turn them into a "sky tower restaurant."

Heart-shaped resort approved by Clark County Zoning Commission

According to a social media post by Clark County, the resort will also include a pedestrian plaza. The representative said that the outdoor venue would have "something similar to Fremont Street," with renderings showcasing a walkway covered by a canopy.

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