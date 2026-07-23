Heart-shaped resort approved by Clark County Zoning Commission

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During a zoning meeting on Wednesday held by the Board of County Commissioners, permits were approved for a heart-shaped resort.

Moving forward with plans to develop land at the south end of the Las #Vegas Strip. Commissioners approved permits and reviews for a heart-shaped resort.



The project includes a pedestrian plaza and 265 foot high restaurant atop pillars built for a failed Ferris wheel venture. pic.twitter.com/R5tysaHeYO — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) July 22, 2026

The property will take up residence in the resort corridor, a representative for the resort's applicant shared during the meeting.

The representative shared that two "matchsticks," or pillars, were originally built in the area to support a Ferris wheel in the early 2000s. The new property plans to strengthen the pillars and turn them into a "sky tower restaurant."

Clark County

According to a social media post by Clark County, the resort will also include a pedestrian plaza. The representative said that the outdoor venue would have "something similar to Fremont Street," with renderings showcasing a walkway covered by a canopy.