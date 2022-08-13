Health officials confirm first case of monkeypox in Nye County

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KTNV) — Nye County Health Officials have confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in the county.

Nye County is working to get designated doses of the Monkeypox vaccination, however, at this time has not received the first shipment.

Monkeypox is a viral disease similar to smallpox and is transmitted most often by skin-to-skin contact. Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal. The virus can spread through contact with infected lesions, bodily fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials, such as towels and bed sheets.

While rarely fatal, monkeypox can cause painful lesions on the face and body that take two to four weeks to heal.

The CDC strongly recommends everyone continue practicing safety precautions to keep themselves and their families, especially vulnerable loved ones, safe from all diseases. The CDC also advises people with monkeypox to isolate themselves at home until the scabs fall off and a new layer of skin has formed.

Anyone can get monkeypox regardless of age, gender or sexuality.

The CDC recommends that people with an unexplained rash see a doctor about getting tested for monkeypox and in the meantime, avoid gatherings and being intimate with anyone.

Nye County residents can protect themselves from the virus by avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox, by not handling objects that someone with monkeypox used, through frequent hand washing, and utilizing precautions while engaging in sexual activity.