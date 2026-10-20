LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Breast cancer accounts for about 1 in 3 new cancers in women, according to the American Cancer Society.

When detected early, the five year relative survival rate in Nevada is 92 percent. But, according to officials, nearly 30 percent of Nevada women 40 and older are currently behind on their routine screenings.

While breast cancer primarily occurs in middle-aged and older women, federal guidelines now suggest women start getting mammograms at age 40.

Dr. Stephani Christensen, Medical Director of the Breast Center at Sunrise Hospital, says some women should consider getting screened even earlier.

WATCH | Health experts urge locals to get breast cancer screenings

Health experts urge locals to get breast cancer screenings

"The guidelines that I support are starting your first screening mammogram at age 40, unless you have a concerning family history. So if your mom was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 45, you may need to be started 10 years earlier than that," said Christensen. "For reasons we don't quite understand, younger women are getting breast cancer. At the start of my career, you'd rarely see a woman under 35. Now I'm treating women in their early 20s."

Dr. Christensen adds while getting a screening may feel scary, it's far better to get a mammogram and know for sure.

Sunrise Health Sysem has made it easier than ever to get a screening. You can make an appointment online for either the Breast Center at Sunrise or Southern Hills Hospital locations here.

