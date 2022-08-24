Health District releases latest numbers on monkeypox in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the Southern Nevada Health District released an updated count of monkeypox cases in Southern Nevada on its monkeypox dashboard.

According to the report, SNHD identifies around 134 cases of “confirmed or probable” cases of monkeypox.

About 54 of those cases – which is nearly half – are found in individuals aged 25-34.

130 cases (98% of cases) are reported to be men, many of which reported being in the LGBQ+ community (70% of cases).

The largest ethnicities affected in Southern Nevada appear to be Latino (30%), White (24%), and Black (23%) men.

According to SNHD's website, about 3,280 vaccines have been administered, though officials have noted that supplies are scarce.

SNHD plans to update its dashboard weekly, updating case counts and vaccination rates while continuing to monitor demographics such as race, age, gender and sexual orientation.

