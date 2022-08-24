Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Health District releases latest numbers on monkeypox in Southern Nevada

Monkeypox
AP
FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File)
Monkeypox
Posted at 2:56 PM, Aug 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-24 17:56:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, the Southern Nevada Health District released an updated count of monkeypox cases in Southern Nevada on its monkeypox dashboard.

RELATED: Southern Nevada Health District creates monkeypox dashboard

According to the report, SNHD identifies around 134 cases of “confirmed or probable” cases of monkeypox.

About 54 of those cases – which is nearly half – are found in individuals aged 25-34.

130 cases (98% of cases) are reported to be men, many of which reported being in the LGBQ+ community (70% of cases).

The largest ethnicities affected in Southern Nevada appear to be Latino (30%), White (24%), and Black (23%) men.

According to SNHD's website, about 3,280 vaccines have been administered, though officials have noted that supplies are scarce.

SNHD plans to update its dashboard weekly, updating case counts and vaccination rates while continuing to monitor demographics such as race, age, gender and sexual orientation.

FULL COVERAGE: Monkeypox in the Las Vegas valley

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH