Southern Nevada Health District creates Monkeypox dashboard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new dashboard monitoring the spread of Monkeypox is now available to the public on the Southern Nevada Health District website.

The dashboard is like the one used for the monitoring of COVID-19.

“I am paying attention, but I am not that concerned,” says Nancy Cruz-Morning.

Nancy Cruz-Morning lives in Henderson and has two children. She says she is happy to know about a new dashboard that is available to monitor Monkeypox.

“I think one place we can get information that is accurate is great. “

The dashboard tracks the number of cases, dates of reporting, race, gender, and sexual orientation.

According to the dashboard 99 of the 100 cases so far are males.

“From a public health care standpoint I think it is important to have that dashboard,” says Doctor Christopher Choi.

Doctor Christopher Choi says it’s important to monitor the trends of the virus.

“It is important because now the public knows the populations that are at high risk and maybe we can avoid doing high-risk behaviors,” he adds.

While the risk remains low, both Cruz-Morning and Choi agree taking precautions is key to stopping the spread.

The health district says they plan to update the dashboard every week.