Nearly 3,000 additional monkeypox vaccines available at Southern Nevada Health District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly 3,000 additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine are available at the Southern Nevada Health District, officials announced on Thursday.

However, SNHD says its vaccine appointment system is "experiencing technical difficulties," so the vaccines are available "on a walk-in basis only."

Once the system is back online, those eligible to get vaccinated can make an appointment once again. Officials encouraged those interested in receiving the vaccine to check the district's website regularly for any updates.

An additional monkeypox vaccine clinic was scheduled for Saturday, August 6 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be located on the south side of SNHD's 280 S. Decatur Blvd. clinic, in the external white structure, according to a press release.

The vaccine is available to individuals who meet the following criteria:



People who had close physical contact within the past 14 days with someone known or suspected of having monkeypox. This includes those who know or suspect their sexual partner(s) of having monkeypox.

People who have been informed by the Health District they are a close contact of someone with monkeypox.

Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary who had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days, especially at a venue, event, or within a social group where a person with a known or suspected case of monkeypox was present.

Health officials said they expect eligibility to expand as additional doses of the vaccine become available, though they didn't speculate as to when that might happen.

They also reminded those who've received the vaccine to return for a second dose no earlier than four weeks after their first dose.

The announcement comes hours after the U.S. declared monkeypox a public health emergency. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 6,000 cases of monkeypox have been detected in the U.S.

There are 24 probable and confirmed cases of the moneypox virus in Clark County as of August 3.

What is monkeypox, and how does it spread?

Epidemiologists say monkeypox spreads from person to person through close physical contact with infectious monkeypox sores and bodily fluids or through contact with objects or fabric that have been used by someone who has the disease. They say it can also spread through sexual contact and prolonged face-to-face contact.

The disease is rare, officials said. Beginning symptoms of monkeypox are said to include:



fever

headache

muscle aches

exhaustion

swollen lymph nodes

rash — often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, including genitalia

The incubation period is typically between seven to 14 days but can range from five to 21 days. Illness from monkeypox typically lasts between two to four weeks, and is mild in most people.

Health officials have advised people with unknown rashes or lesions to contact a health care provider and avoid sex until you've seen a doctor.

Those at risk of contracting the disease include people who have recently traveled internationally or who've had close contact with someone with monkeypox.

Read more about monkeypox and find an updated case count on SNHD's website here.