Health Check '22: Many healthcare workers aren't getting help they need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The last couple of years have been tough on many. But it's fair to say healthcare workers may have beared the brunt.

All this week in our Health Check '22 series, we're looking at some of this year's biggest impacts on our health. 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean spoke with an expert who says many of our doctors, nurses and social workers, may not be getting the help they need.

"I imagine it's been difficult to see what you've seen in the healthcare industry," says Tricia. "It sure has. It's been a challenge for many healthcare workers," says Sandra Raichart, owner of Executive Therapy Solutions.

As a Clinical Social Worker, she says her entire industry has felt the physical, mental and emotional impact of the pandemic.

HIGH STRESS

"You know you're always on call. It's very high stress. But during the pandemic it was ramped up exponentially," says Raichart.

Raichart fears many healthcare workers aren't seeking the help they need.

"I would say we have not seen the worst of it... You'll see people coming in maybe six weeks, six months from now really struggling. With some terrible self-conflict and depression," says Raichart.

She says many of her clients are experiencing job burnout from being overworked and feeling unappreciated. At one point, there was a real push to recognize our healthcare workers as heros. But Raichart says many simply didn't feel the love.

"What we found was that the celebration of this, Heroes Work Here, was substituted with a lot of hostility towards healthcare workers... A lot of the pandemic became so politicized that a lot of healthcare workers became really depressed over it," says Raichart.

"The unknown of saying, what's happening with our country right now? That was the scariest part," says Registered Nurse, Brian Paonessa.

He says every time it felt like things might get back to normal, hospitals were suddenly taking two steps back.

"I think every day was different when I walked in the hospital. Us as nurses, we didn't know what area of the hospital we'd be working in," says Paonessa.

STAFFING SHORTAGES

Paonessa says the main reason for that was staffing shortages.

"When the nurse comes in and says, I'm not feeling good. 'Gone. Go get tested.' Then you as a nurse have to step up to fill the void of them not being there anymore," says Paonessa.

It was a daily challenge he says was taxing on everyone.

"You're like, I have so many tasks right now, I can't even be distracted by something else," says Paonessa.

So Paonessa made sure to take time and decompress every day.

"As soon as you clock out, for me, I would sit in my truck and just breathe and just calm down from the day and let it go," says Paonessa.

Raichart says that's the key, everyone needs to find an outlet. But so many in the healthcare industry still haven't taken time to just stop and breathe.

"Regardless of what your name badge says, what letters you have after your name, at the end of the day you're a human being. It takes a toll on you," says Raichart.

"What would you say to the person who says, you know what I don't need help," says Tricia. "I would say well, that's very courageous to feel that way and we often feel in our industry, we don't need help. We've got this. We've been training for it. But to take a moment every day and be mindful," says Raichart.

IMPORTANT SIGNS

If you're concerned about yourself or someone you know, Raichart says there are some important questions to consider: Are you losing sleep? Are you getting sick more often? Are you missing a lot of work? Are you experiencing low morale? And are you isolating yourself?

"These are really important indicators of anxiety and depression going on. I think that's when you really want to reach out to a mental health professional and say hey, I need help," says Raichart.

If you're looking for help, there's a few supportive organizations. Raichart recommends a couple, including Las Vegas HEALS and Vegas HealthCARE.

Paonessa also wants to do his part. He's left full-time nursing to create the organization, Fit Functional Nurses, aimed are providing benefits and incentives to nurses.