He said, she said: Accounts from Depp and Heard rarely match

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — There’s not much room for middle ground in the testimony thus far from Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in Depp’s libel suit against his ex-wife. One of them is lying.

Heard has not yet finished telling the jury her side of things. Her testimony will continue on May 16 after the trial which has already stretched on for four weeks resumes after a one-week break. Then she will face what one can safely assume will be an aggressive cross-examination.

Depp is suing Heard in Virginia for libel over an op-ed she wrote in December 2018 in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”