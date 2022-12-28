Having flight trouble? One Las Vegas gentleman's club is offering help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One gentleman's club in Las Vegas is helping those who are affected by cancelled flights, and those who were just left stranded or stuck at airports.

Larry Flynt's Hustler Club Las Vegas is offering complimentary airport limo pickup and free dances! To redeem this opportunity, the club is asking for valid airline tickets booked between December 19 and January 1.

Also, it's only valid for those 21 years of age or older. The club is asking for proof of a canceled or delayed holiday airline ticket.

“With the current state of Harry Reid International Airport, many holiday travelers have been left stranded and may not make it home for the unforeseeable future, possibly until after the New Year,” said Ralph James, General Manager of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas when asked about the club’s latest promotion. “We are doing our part by opening our doors to travelers who are most affected to ensure their extended stay in Las Vegas is a memorable one.”

Guests will also receive complimentary cover as well as their first drink free with proof of a canceled or delayed holiday airline ticket.