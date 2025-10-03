Have you seen him? Police seek community aid in locating missing endangered adult

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD is asking for community assistance to find Oscar Garcia, a missing endangered adult.
According to police, "Oscar was last seen on September 27, 2025 at approximately 3700 block of Tranquil Canyon Court Las Vegas, Nevada."
Here is the description LVMPD shared with Channel 13 for Garcia.
Age: 42
Gender: Male
Height: 5'6"
Weight: 160 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Race: Hispanic
Last seen wearing: Brown T-shirt with white Psycho Bunny logo, blue jeans, brown shoes
Anyone with information regarding Oscar and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828 2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.