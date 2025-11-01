Have you seen him? LVMPD seeks community aid to locate missing endangered juvenile

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD is seeking the community's aid to locate Andrew Seader, a missing, endangered teenager "possibly... in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance."

Here is the description of Seader LVMPD has shared with Channel 13:



Height: 6'00"

Weight: approximately 150 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

LVMPD

Seader was last seen in the 6400 block of Broadcloth Court wearing a sweatshirt and green and red plaid pajama pants, according to LVMPD. Officials added that he was also carrying a Golden Knights drawstring backpack.

Antone with information regarding Andrew Seader and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.