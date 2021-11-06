Watch
Have you seen him? Las Vegas police seek missing elderly man possibly in need of help

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Posted at 12:38 PM, Nov 06, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a missing man they say may be in "severe emotional distress" and in need of help.

Police say 81-year-old Michael Borland was last seen on Saturday around 4:30 a.m. near the 200 block of Maryland Parkway, between Hacienda Avenue and Russell Road.

He was last seen wearing a blue khaki hat and a khaki button-up shirt, black and white flannel, a gray jacket, blue jeans and blue fluffy slippers.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

