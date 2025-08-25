Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Have you seen her? HPD seeks assistance locating missing, endangered 93-year-old woman

Leonor Martel
LVMPD
Leonor Martel
HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson Police Department are seeking the community's assistance in locating Leonor Martel, a 93-year-old missing, endangered woman.

Officials shared that Leonor was last seen near Duarte Drive and Manzanita Street around 9:28 a.m. on Sunday, August 24.

Police said that "although Leonor does not have any mental or physical disabilities, she is considered endangered due to her age, coupled with weather conditions."

HPD has shared her description with us:

  • Height: 5'2"
  • Weight: 100 lbs
  • Eyes: Black
  • Hair: Blonde
  • Race: White
Leonor Martel

Anyone with information on Lenore's whereabouts should contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-5000 (option 1) or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

