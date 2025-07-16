Harry Reid International Airport launches free sign language service for hearing impaired travelers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new pilot program has taken off at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) that offers hearing impaired people live and on-demand American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation.

LAS has partnered with the Aira ASL app to connect hearing impaired travelers with certified ASL interpreters while at the airport as thousands are expected to travel to Las Vegas ahead of the DeafNation Expo on July 22-24.

According to LAS, the Aira ASL app connects users through live, secure video calls with an interpreter as they navigate through check-in, security and the terminals. The app is free for users while at LAS and is also offered at the Henderson Executive Airport and North Las Vegas Airport.

“Harry Reid International Airport is committed to ensuring every traveler feels welcome and supported throughout their journey,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation.

“Adding the Aira ASL app broadens the resources we offer to passengers and complements our current suite of tools like the Aira Explorer app, helping travelers who are blind or very little vision, and the MagnusCards app, which helps guide travelers with cognitive disabilities through airport procedures.”

To learn more about the Aira ASL app, visit their webpage here.

For more resources and information on special assistance programs at LAS, visit their webpage by clicking the link here.

