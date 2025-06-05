Harry Reid International Airport launches new safety campaign for rideshare passengers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid International Airport is rolling out a new safety initiative aimed at protecting rideshare passengers amid concerns about unlicensed operators attempting to lure travelers into their vehicles.

The campaign, a partnership with the #WhatsMyName Foundation, encourages passengers to ask drivers "What's my name?" before entering a rideshare vehicle.

"I think that is a great idea because then you know that you know them and they know you," said Suzette Glynn, a traveler who was already implementing the safety practice during her recent arrival.

The airport serves millions of passengers every year and wants to ensure their safety throughout their journey, including during rideshare pickups.

The #WhatsMyName Foundation was created after the 2019 murder of Samantha Josephson, a college student who got into a car she mistakenly thought was her Uber. Her tragic story sparked a national movement focused on rideshare safety.

Bold signs posted at key pickup points in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 break down safety steps using the acronym SAMI:



S: Stop and plan ahead

A: Ask the driver, "What's my name?"

M: Match the license plate, car, and driver

I: Inform a friend about your ride

The campaign follows recent concerns about fake rideshare drivers targeting airport passengers in Las Vegas. Last year, Channel 13 reported on a string of suspicious rideshare encounters in the same pickup area, where unlicensed drivers were attempting to lure passengers into their vehicles.

Officials say the goal is simple and could be the difference between getting home safely—or not getting home at all.