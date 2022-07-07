Watch Now
Harry Reid International Airport introduces youngest K9 addition

Posted at 6:23 PM, Jul 06, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Harry Reid International Airport introduced its newest furry friend in a tweet on Wednesday.

Dorgo, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, now works at Harry Reid International Airport as a K9 Unit.

Dorgo is said to be the youngest dog on the LAS team.

