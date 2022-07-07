Harry Reid International Airport introduces youngest K9 addition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid International Airport introduced its newest furry friend in a tweet on Wednesday.
Dorgo, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, now works at Harry Reid International Airport as a K9 Unit.
The original tweet can be found below:
Welcome Dorgo! Our newest addition to the K9 Unit is a 2-year-old German Shepherd and the youngest dog on the LAS team. Dorgo loves his job at the airport and has a great nose for what he is trained to find! Woof-woof! pic.twitter.com/w5slWjNqdW— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) July 6, 2022
Dorgo is said to be the youngest dog on the LAS team.