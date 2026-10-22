LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former Vice President Kamala Harris rallied Culinary Union members at the group's Las Vegas headquarters on Wednesday, warning them that while the election will not be easy, they have the power to change things in America.

Harris spoke for just nine minutes, after remarks from Democratic gubernatorial candidate Aaron Ford, and Congresswoman Dina Titus.

Harris told the Culinary members that "we've got a serious fight in front of us," before detailing a litany of ills that voters had to endure.

"That era of feeling powerless," she said, "that era is over."

"This is the moment where the power of the people reigns," Harris added. "And we don't ever let anybody take our power from us. The power is with the people."

WATCH | Kamala Harris rallies Culinary Union members

Harris: Don't give up your power

But in a nod to the polls that show a close race between Ford and incumbent Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo, Harris warned that election volunteers can't let up on their efforts to reach voters now.

"Let's do this thing," she said. "And it's gonna be tight. It's gonna be tight. It will not be easy. But we don't want to have any regrets on the 14th day about what we could have done these 13 days."

Election Day is on Nov. 3, and early voting runs through Oct. 30.

Lombardo — who voted early at the Veterans Memorial Community Center — paused to speak briefly with reporters, and was asked about Harris' visit.

"That's up to her," Lombardo said. "I'm here to deal with me and what I stand for and moving the state forward. I think we've done a fantastic job in the last four years and I appreciate everybody's support in the last four years and we're gonna get, all the work we didn't finish, we're going to get it done.

If Lombardo was focused elsewhere, however, other Republican groups were unsparing in their criticism of Harris.

“Another day, another questionable choice of allies from Aaron Ford,” said Republican Governors Association deputy communications director Anna Marian Block. “From opening the border to supporting clemency for convicted killers, Kamala Harris and Aaron Ford have made a habit of siding with criminals over hardworking Nevadans.”

The Lombardo-supporting Better Nevada PAC also criticized Ford for Harris' support.

"Aaron Ford has built his failing campaign around bringing California Democrats' high-cost, soft-on-crime agenda to our state, so it's no surprise he'd bring one of them to Nevada to save his candidacy," said Better Nevada spokesman John Burke. "Unfortunately for him, no one can help him cover up his record of voting for clemency for 30 murderers — including an FBI Most Wanted thrill killer and a gang member who shot a pregnant woman. Nevadans know Ford's agenda would destroy our state's future; that's why they're rejecting him and voting to re-elect Governor Joe Lombardo."

But at least one voter at the Wednesday rally said his two issues were economics and immigration. Jessie Garduno said he worked his way up as a cook and now prepares meals on the Las Vegas Strip.

He said the cost of living was top of mind for him, second only to immigration. He choked up as he told the story of his stepfather being deported seven years ago, an action that left his mother heartbroken.

"We don't need to be taking people from families," Garduno said after the rally. "Good people come here to the United States to work, for their families to have a living here."

Early voting is ongoing right now, and a list of early voting sites in Clark County can be found on the county's website online. You can check your registration status, make changes and see your voting history online at Vote.NV.gov. You can track the status of your mail ballot online as well.

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