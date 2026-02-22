Happening Saturday: Fireworks competition at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you are near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, you might be used to noise, and today's no different.

Saturday night, the Speedway is hosting the International Fireworks Championship, featuring 12-15 minute shows from four different teams.

The event will kick off at 5 p.m. with Ricardo Caballer’s attempt to set the World Record for Largest Daytime Fireworks Display.

Things are set to wrap up just after 8 p.m., so if you are in the area, don't forget to look at and catch a peek at the show.