H-Mart releasing more details about Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — H Mart is releasing more information about their first location in Nevada and it's right here in Las Vegas.

The company was established in 1982 in Woodside, New York and is now the largest Korean-American grocery chain in the United States.

As of today, H Mart has grown to about 97 stores across the United States.

H Mart

According to the Nevada Secretary of State's website, the grocery store first filed for a business license in October 2021. Clark County's website also shows the business received several building permits.

It's scheduled to open on the southeast corner of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

The company said it will be over 54,000 square feet and will also include a food court curated with local, national, and international chefs and food concepts.

"We enrich lives with our Asian heritage, food and culture. Carrying over from H Mart's previous successes in the East Coast area, H Mart's first branch in Las Vegas will be placed at the Sahara Pavilion South shopping center, making it the newest food lovers destination," said Brian Kwon, the president of H Mart. "H Mart will become a place to experience the best of what communities have to offer, providing a convenient 'One-Stop Shopping' place for diverse cultures."

The grocery chain said opening dates could be changed depending on construction schedules and city requirements.

However, they expect the new location to open in 2024 since construction typically takes a year.