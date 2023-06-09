Guy Fieri Opens up new location in Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hungry for signature sandwiches, shareable sides, chicken tenders and sweet treats?

Famed Chef Guy Fieri celebrates his new location on the Strip in Caesars Palace hotel and casino, Caesars Entertainment announced in a news release.

“I’m always tellin’ people to Go Big or Go Home…and let me tell ya, opening the first Chicken Guy! in Las Vegas at the granddaddy of them all, Caesars Palace, is goin’ big, in my book,” said Guy Fieri. “Caesars Palace is a truly iconic location, so it’s only fitting that we’re bringing the best real deal chicken tenders, sandwiches and shakes anywhere to The Strip!"

This will be his third restaurant in Las Vegas with Caesars Entertainment, the company says.

Chicken Guy has many options of food for tourists and locals. The menu features tenders brined in fresh lemon juice, pickle brine and buttermilk and infused with fresh herbs, Loaded Mac Daddy Mac ‘N’ Cheese, made with super melty cheese, chopped crispy or grilled chicken, bacon and green onions, and The Sauce Boss, a loaded chicken sandwich topped with any signature sauces and a vast array of shakes.﻿

Chicken Guy! in the Forum Food Hall of Caesars Palace is open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.