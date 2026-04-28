Guns recovered, two people in custody after reports of fight near Canyon Springs High School

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people are in custody after reports of an armed encounter near Canyon Springs High School.

Law enforcement sources close to the investigation tell Channel 13 police swarmed the area near the campus, on Alexander Road and North 5th Street, after reports of a fight on Tuesday afternoon.

Police have recovered two guns, including a handgun and what was described as an AR-style rifle.

One of the people in custody is a student at Mojave High School, Channel 13 was told. As of this report, police are trying to confirm where the other person goes to school, or if he is a student.

The suspects were pursued into a neighborhood west of the high school, where they were taken into custody.

Whether the suspects brought the guns onto Canyon Springs' campus, or if they remained off-campus, is still part of the investigation, the source said.

Channel 13's North Las Vegas reporter, Jhovani Carrillo, is on scene and working to learn more about the investigation.

This is a developing story.