Gun found outside Rancho High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Rancho High School staff member found a gun ditched in the bushes outside of the school building on Thursday.

In a letter to parents, Principal Darlin Delgado said there were no threats to students or the school and that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has opened an investigation after recovering the firearm.

According to the Clark County School District firearms report (last updated on September 19), police have recovered 13 handguns and one long gun at or around CCSD campuses this school year.

Today marks the fifth weapon found at Rancho High this semester, bringing the total number of handguns found at CCSD schools to 14 for the 2023-2024 school year.

"Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your student. If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them never to hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue," Principal Delgado continued.

Students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org [safevoicenv.org], or through the free downloadable phone app.