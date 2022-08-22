Group hosts mental health awareness event as teen suicides in Clark County rise

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In February 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that suicide became the second-leading cause of death for 8 to 24-year-olds.

On Monday, Friendship Circle, a Las Vegas group that helps children, teens, and young adults with special needs and their families, is hosting an event to provide mental health resources and to help shatter the stigmas surrounding mental health.

For 17-year-olds and younger, Nevada went from 23rd in the nation to 18th in the number of teen suicides. The youngest age went from 12 in 2019 to 8 in 2020.

“It's a critical and important topic for our children and for our teenagers, especially after COVID-19. The band-aid came off and the crisis became more visible and our community members are struggling. The more we talk about this and the more we understand, the better friend we can be and the greater the support we can offer,” Rabbi Levi Harlig, the executive director of Friendship Circle.

The event is free and open to the public. It will be happening at the West Charleston Library located at 6301 W Charleston Blvd at 6:30 p.m.