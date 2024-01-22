Ground delays at Harry Reid International Airport due to weather

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're heading to the airport today, you might face some delays.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued an airport closure for Harry Reid International Airport at 10 a.m. and it is scheduled to expire at noon. They also said flights could face ground delays due to low ceilings for clouds and current weather conditions.

Federal Aviation Administration

According to the FAA, the longest delay, as of noon, was four and a half hours. However, they add the average delay is about two hours.

FlightAware, a website that tracks live flight delays and cancellations, states that as of 12:45 p.m., there were 539 delays at Harry Reid International Airport and 76 flight cancellations. Nationwide, there have been 18,346 delays and 1,754 cancellations, as of 12:45 p.m.

Airport officials are reminding passengers to check their flight status with their carrier before leaving for the airport. The ground delay is scheduled to last through 11 p.m.

