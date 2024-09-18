Grand Canyon officials once again raising backcountry camping fees

GRAND CANYON (KTNV) — Backcountry camping at Grand Canyon National Park could get even more expensive.

For the second time in less than a year, officials are looking to increase permit fees.

The existing $10 per application fee would stay the same. However, the nightly per-person fees would go up.

The below-rim fee would go from $15 to $24 per person per night and the above-rim fee would go from $4 to $6 per person per night.

The National Park Service adjusted these fees in April to cover the costs of operating the Backcountry Information Center. Funds from this fee increase would go to funding backcountry activities and park projects that "enhance the visitor experience", rangers said.

Grand Canyon officials began charging for overnight backcountry permits in 1997.

You can weigh in and provide feedback to the proposal through Oct. 12, which is on the National Park Service's website.