Grand Canyon National Park raising overnight backcountry permit rates

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Campers will soon have to pay a little bit more to spend the night at Grand Canyon National Park.

According to National Park Service officials, they're planning on increasing the cost for overnight backcountry permits.

The $10 charge per backcountry permit. will stay the same. However, they state the nightly per person fee will be increased from $12 per person to $15 per person or stock animal camping below the rim in designated backcountry camping areas.

This increase will not affect camping fees at Mather, Desert View, or the North Rim campgrounds.

That increase is set to get into effect on April 1, 2024.

Grand Canyon officials began charging for overnight backcountry permits in 1997 and hasn't modified backcountry fees since 2022. They add all backcountry permit revenue covers the cost for operating Grand Canyon's permit offices and Backcountry Information Centers.

You can learn more here.